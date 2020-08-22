RS Ramesh new CGM of SBI NE circle

ITANAGAR, Aug 21: RS Ramesh has taken charge as the new chief general manager (CGM) of the SBI’s northeastern circle.

The bank’s NE circle comprises all the seven states of the Northeast.

Suranjana Dutta has taken charge as the new general manager (Network-I) of the bank’s NE circle. Network-I covers Assam and Arunachal.

Jayateertha V Jainapur has taken charge as general manager (Network-II) of the bank’s NE circle. Network-II covers Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura and some parts of Assam.