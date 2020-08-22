Baby delivered by c-section at DCH

CHIMPU, Aug 21: The first caesarian section delivery at the dedicated Covid hospital (DCH) here was carried out on Thursday, with a 28-year-old woman delivering a healthy baby boy at 11:39 pm.

Rapid antigen test was conducted on the baby, and it returned a negative result. Both the mother and the child are doing fine, the hospital informed.

The team that delivered the baby comprised gynaecologist Dr Leena Ligu, anaesthesiologist Dr Taje Lusi, paediatrician Dr Pepu Jmi, and nursing officers Pinky Phelem and Rubu Ape.

The total number of Covid-19 positive cases in the DCH is 12, the hospital said on Friday.