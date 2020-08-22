JJM and ArSRLM ink MoU

ITANAGAR, Aug 21: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) mission director and the CEO of the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM) at the chief secretary’s conference hall here on Friday, in the presence of the PHE&WS secretary, the RD & panchayati raj secretary, and other officials.

The agreement is aimed at encouraging community participation in achieving 100 percent functional household tap connection with the involvement of women SHGs working at the grassroots level.

As per the departmental baseline survey carried out in 2019, there are 2,17,623 households which are to be provided with potable water under the flagship programme by 2024.

Implementation support agencies such as SHGs, CBOs, NGOs, VOs, etc, need to be identified and empanelled to handhold the community to achieve the goal under the mission.