97 new Covid-19 cases on Sat

ITANAGAR, Aug 22: The state recorded 97 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, out of whom seven are symptomatic.

Tawang and Upper Subansiri recorded 24 cases each. In Tawang, 22 are from the army/CPMF and two are drivers detected at the check gate. All the 24 cases in Upper Subansiri were reported from Daporijo town.

Of the 22 cases detected in the Itanagar capital region (ICR), six are returnees from Assam and Uttar Pradesh, four were reported from the paid quarantine testing centre in Itanagar, six from the TRIHMS, and two from the RKMH; two tested positive at the Banderdewa check gate, and one each tested positive at the state quarantine facility in Lekhi and at the Kra-Daadi check gate.

In West Kameng, 11 army/CPMF personnel tested positive. Two primary contacts each of positive cases detected earlier at the Nafra CHC and the general hospital in Bomdila also tested positive on Saturday.

All four cases in East Kameng are returnees from the ICR and Assam, detected at the check gate.

East Siang also reported two cases among army/CPMF personnel.

One case each was detected in Lohit (primary contact), Namsai (Assam returnee), Kamle (labourer returnee from Hollongi), West Siang (ICR returnee) and Lower Siang (Assam returnee).

Meanwhile, 103 people were discharged on Saturday. These include 36 in Lohit, 22 in the ICR, nine each in Lower Siang and East Kameng, eight in Tawang, seven in West Kameng, three each in Tirap, West Siang and East Siang, two in Longding and one in Lower Dibang Valley.

The state currently has 990 active cases.