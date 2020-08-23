Centre asks states not to restrict interstate movement of people, goods

NEW DELHI, Aug 22: The Centre has asked all states to ensure that there should be no restrictions on interstate and intra-state movement of persons and goods during the ongoing unlocking process.

In a communication to the chief secretaries of all the states and union territories, union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said there were reports that local level restrictions on movement were being imposed by various districts and states.

Drawing attention to the Unlock 3 guidelines, Bhalla said such restrictions are creating problems in interstate movement of goods and services and are impacting supply chains, resulting in disruption in economic activity and employment.

The unlock guidelines clearly state that there shall be no restrictions on interstate and intra-state movement of persons and goods, he said in the letter.

The guidelines also state that no separate permission, approval or e-permit will be required for movement of persons and goods for cross-land border trade under treaties with neighbouring countries.

The home secretary said restrictions amount to violation of guidelines issued by home affairs ministry under provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

The letter requested that no restrictions be imposed and it be ensured that the unlock guidelines are followed. (PTI)