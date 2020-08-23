Aini Taloh donates blood for 29th time

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, Aug 22: Founder-chairperson of the voluntary blood donation organization AYANG, Aini Taloh, donated blood for the 29th time at the Bakin Pertin General Hospital here in East Siang district on Saturday.

She donates blood voluntarily after every three months. On Saturday, she donated a unit of A+ blood to a man from Yagrung village.

AYANG conducts blood donation camps regularly, and has saved around 500 lives so far. The then CM, Nabam Tuki had felicitated Taloh with certificates on behalf of the APSACS and the Federation of Blood Donor Organizations of India as a token of appreciation for her noble service.

She has also received a ‘prominent blood donor’ award from the West Bengal government.