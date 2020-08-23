Cleanliness drive conducted, SST trained

AALO, Aug 22: Tractor owners and drivers, led by ATPWDS social service secretary Karsen Lollen took part in a cleanliness drive in the township here in West Siang district on Saturday as part of the ‘Gandagi mukt Bharat’ initiative. The weekly cleanliness drives which used to be conducted earlier under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan had to be discontinued after the outbreak of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the sero surveillance team (SST) here was trained in sample collection by DSO Dr Jombom Kato and TrueNat nodal officer Dr Rijjum Tasso Karbak. The SST will carry out random sample collection from the targeted and vulnerable groups of people in the district. All sector and bazaar secretaries have been alerted to assist the team during sample collection in the district. (DIPRO)