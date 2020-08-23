Mary Kom motivates Niglok SS students

NIGLOK, Aug 22: World renowned Indian amateur boxer MC Mary Kom delivered a motivational speech to the students of the Sainik School (SS) here in East Siang district during a virtual meet on Saturday.

“A never-give-up attitude, confidence, dedication and hard work are the keys to win games and to become a champion, superseding challenges and difficulties in life,” she told the students.

Kom recalled the negative comments and attributes of some few people in her society who tried to demotivate her, and explained how her vehement dedication and diligence usurped all of it in the world of amateur boxing.

The famed boxer spoke about her journey from her being a simple girl child to a champion, and advised the students to balance their studies and games.

She also spoke about her dream of winning a gold medal in the Summer Olympics.

At the request of SS Principal Lt Col Rajesh Singh, Kom agreed to send a signed set of boxing gloves and her entire boxing training kit to the school as a token of remembrance and association.