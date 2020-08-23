E-conclave on Mahatma Gandhi concludes

RONO HILLS, Aug 22: The three-day online international conclave on ‘Intrinsic and instrumental significance of Mahatma Gandhi for a self-reliant India’, organized by Rajiv Gandhi University’s (RGU) social work department in collaboration with the Gandhi King Foundation, Hyderabad and the Gandhi-King Global Initiative, Stanford University Centre, USA, concluded here on Saturday.

During the conclave, Prof Niranjan Roy from Assam University bagged the Gandhian Social Thinker Award for his paper titled, ‘Mahatma Gandhi as champion of transforming self-reliance in India’s political economy’.

The Gandhian Practice Model Award was jointly presented to Shreya Mitra, a research scholar from Visva-Bharati in West Bengal, and Astha Viyogi, a research scholar from Lovely Professional University, Punjab, for their papers titled ‘Relevance of Gandhian philosophy in mitigating crisis in the stressed tea gardens’ and ‘Relevance of Gandhian idea of decentralization for self-reliant India’, respectively.

Lalramdini Sailo, a research scholar from Mizoram University and Vijay Kumar, a PhD Scholar from RGU, jointly won the Empathetic Gandhian Thinker Award for their papers titled ‘Mahatma Gandhi’s philosophy of basic education: Its relevance in the present context’ and ‘Buniyadi shiksha aur charitra nirman’, respectively.

The programme included three plenary and four technical sessions with eight overseas and national Gandhian expert speakers. Forty-seven research papers were presented by academicians (24), research scholars (13), and PG level students (10).