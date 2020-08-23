EE clarifies

ITANAGAR, Aug 22: Apropos the news headlined ‘Work on capital highway…’, etc, which was published in the 22 August issue of this daily, PWD Highways Executive Engineer Nani Tath has clarified that, although TK Engineering & Consortium Pvt Ltd has applied to the MoRTH for extension of time for completion of the highway work in the ICR, the ministry is yet to approve the firm’s request.

“TK Engineering’s request for extension of time to meet its obligation under the contract for another three to six months has not been approved as yet,” Tath said. “Their request is under scrutiny.”