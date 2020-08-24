ANYA prez lodges FIR

NAHARLAGUN, Aug 23: All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) president Byabang Joram has filed an FIR at the police station here, claiming threat and criminal intimidation by an unknown person on the phone.

According to the FIR, on 21 August, at around 7:20 pm, an unknown person threatened Joram over the phone for the ANYA’s announcing the 36-hour ICR bandh over the Patkai autonomous council issue.

The association in a press release on Sunday vehemently condemned “such kind of barbaric act against president ANYA.”

It demanded that the state government constitute an SIT to investigate the matter and arrest the culprit. It also demanded that the home department provide protection to Joram and his family.

The ANYA said it would hold the state government responsible if anything untoward happens to either Joram or his family members.