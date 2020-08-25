28-day-old beats Covid-19

LIKABALI, Aug 24: The youngest to recover from Covid-19 in Arunachal is a 28 days old baby in Lower Siang district.

The mother and the baby had tested positive and had been put under home quarantine. Both were discharged on 22 August after testing negative twice consecutively.

Lower Siang DC AK Sing and EAC Ejum Angu, who were present at the time of discharge, lauded the efforts of the doctors and the frontline health workers who took utmost care to save the life of the baby.

The DC congratulated the mother, and exhorted all involved in the war against the virus to continue their good work with zeal and determination. (DIPRO)