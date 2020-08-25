DC distributes LLINs to BPL beneficiaries

KOLORIANG, Aug 24: Kurung Kumey DC Kento Riba on Monday distributed long-lasting insecticide nets (LLIN) to the BPL beneficiaries of the entire district.

The DC informed that “the infected malaria patient in the district is 0.3 percent in 2020, as per survey of district programme officer,” and appealed to the GBs, ASHAs and other stakeholders to emphasize on sanitizing the towns and villages to ensure a “Malaria mukt Kurung Kumey in the year 2022.”

He asked the ASHAs to distribute the LLINs to “the real beneficiaries who are in the countryside,” and advised the people of the villages to take care of their health and hygiene.

“Due to the tireless work of the district administration, the medical team and the frontline workers, Kurung Kumey is free from Covid-19,” Riba said.

DMO Dr Gumjen Ete and NVBDCP DPO Dr Boni Taluk also spoke.

NVBDCP district consultant Ngilyang Tabyo imparted training in ‘IEC on LLINs and other VBD activities’ to the ASHAs of the district. (DIPRO)