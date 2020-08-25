DC interacts with FIG members

ZIRO, Aug 24: Lower Subansiri DC Swetika Sachan on Monday met and interacted with members of the farmers’ interest group (FIG) under the Mission Organic Value Chain Development (MOVCD) programme in the district.

The MOVCD programme started in the district in 2015-16 to cover 500 hectares of land for organic certification. The scheme aims at developing certified organic production in a value chain, starting from inputs, seeds and certification to the creation of facilities for collection, aggregation, processing, marketing, and brand-building.

Till 2019-20, the district has got C3 certificate for kiwi fruit in the first phase.

Out of the 500 hectares, kiwi plantation has been taken up in 180 hectares, and 320 hectares have large cardamom. The second phase of the MOVCD programme is set to start soon this year.

The deputy commissioner was accompanied by DAO Tasso Butung, DHO Komri Murtem, ADO Joram Robi, and members of the Subansiri Organic Kiwi & Large Cardamom Producers Company (SOKLCPC).

During the interaction, the DC expressed hope that the farmers of the district would “witness a good future once the organic certification is obtained.”

The DC also visited the office of the SOKLCPC. (DIPRO)