YINGKIONG, Aug 24: In compliance with the Centre’s direction, Upper Siang DC Taper Pada has declared Yingkiong town open defecation-free (ODF) after reassessing whether the town met the criteria as per the instruction of the QCI.

The DC has also issued an order for imposing penalties for spitting in public (Rs 100), littering (Rs 100), open urination (Rs 200) and open defecation (Rs 500) within Yingkiong township. (DIPRO)