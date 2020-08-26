CoSAAP, alumni mourn Taga

ITANAGAR, Aug 25: The Confederation of Service Associations of Arunachal Pradesh (CoSAAP) has deeply mourned the untimely demise of West Kameng DIPRO Gocham Taga, who passed away on Monday.

Describing Taga as a sincere and dedicated officer, the CoSAAP conveyed condolences to the bereaved family, and appealed to the state government to “render immediate relief services, including providing a compassionate appointment in government job to a bereaved family member of late Taga.”

The alumni association of the government higher secondary school (GHSS) in Kamle HQ Raga also deeply mourned the demise of Taga, who was an alumnus of the school.

Taga completed his matriculation from the Raga GHSS in 1988, and in 1990, he completed his higher secondary schooling from the Raga GHSS and the Ziro GHSS, the association said in a condolence message.

“The alumni association has expected him to serve for development of newly created Kamie district as DIPRO in days to come, but it was too early for him to leave this world,” the message read.

The association conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for strength to the family to bear the irreparable loss.