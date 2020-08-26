Union seeks discussion of its demands in assembly

ITANAGAR, Aug 25: The Arunachal Indigenous Students’ Union (AISU) has written to Chief Minister Pema Khandu to table the demands it had placed before the government in October last year on the floor of the house in the forthcoming assembly session.

In a letter to the chief minister, the AISU on Tuesday said it had called off its proposed bandh last year after its demands were “elaborately discussed and negotiated with the government,” but the union is yet to receive any “positive sign” even after the passing of seven months.

The union said it would be compelled to repeat its previous demands if the government does not look into the matter.

The demands include immediate deportation of Chakma, Hajong and Tibetan refugees; strict checking of inner line permits at all illegal entrances to the state; renaming Rajiv Gandhi University as Arunachal University and IG Park as Abotani Park; immediate installation of biometric attendance system in all government schools of the state; immediate shifting of all government and private schools away from the national highway; mandatory inclusion of Arunachal history in Classes 3-9; and monthly release of the stipends of matric and post-matric students.