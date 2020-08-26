DC urges banks to perform better

CHANGLANG, Aug 25: Changlang DC Dr Devansh Yadav expressed concern over the low credit-deposit (CD) ratio in the district during a meeting convened by the SBI’s District Manager (DM) here on Tuesday, and advised the banks to prepare strategies to achieve the targets under the priory sector lending.

He urged the branch managers (BM) to support the movement of SHG-bank linkage in the district, and advised the bankers to take the help of anganwadi workers to cover the rural populace with insurance schemes such as the PMJJBY.

Dr Yadav further advised the banks to achieve the target under the ACP in the current financial year.

The DC asked the BMs and the NERCORMP to ensure that the upcoming food processing units get bank credit linkage.

NABARD’s District Development Manager Kamal Roy advised all the bank branches to conduct financial literacy camps in the villages under their areas of operation and also create awareness about social security schemes.

He also spoke about the CM Krishi Rinn Yoyana, by which the BMs can apply for interest subvention from the state government through the NABARD.

He sought support from the bank managers for credit linkage of SHGs and FPOs in the district.

He also spoke on the potential linked credit plan for the 2021-22 financial year, themed ‘Collectivization of agricultural produce for enhancing farmer’s income’.

Stating that the recovery position of the district was not upto the mark, SBI DM Tankeswar Doley urged the bank branches to seek the help of government functionaries in this regard and maintain close liaison with the government authorities for recovery of the bank’s dues.

He advocated preparing department-wise defaulters’ list and a separate list for bakijai cases.

Earlier, Doley spoke about the CD ratio status, KCC loan, Aadhaar seeding, etc.

The district consultative committee and the district level review committee meeting was attended by Miao ADC T Rumi, SBI and Apex Bank managers, HoDs of line departments, and NERCORMP officials with partner NGOs.