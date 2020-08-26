Street vendors benefit from PMSVAN

ITANAGAR, Aug 25: A ceremony to distribute loans to street vendors under the PM Street Vendor Aatmanirbhar Nidhi (PMSVAN) was held at the DK convention centre here on Tuesday.

UD Minister Kamlung Mossang attended the programme, which was organized by the Arunachal State Urban Livelihood Mission (ArSULM) and the Itanagar Municipal Corporation.

The scheme, launched on 24 May by the government of India, will provide a loan of Rs 10,000 to street vendors whose businesses have been affected by the lockdown imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

ArSULM Mission Director Nixon Lego informed that 125 cities across India have been selected for implementation of this scheme and Itanagar is one of them.

“We have identified 5,200 street vendors in the state.

Till now 113 loans have been sanctioned and the minimum target is to sanction loans to 319 people. By 30 September, all formalities should be completed,” he said.

The IMC is the implementing agency, and it will be supported by the ArSULM.

Mossang in his address urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the scheme.

“Corona pandemic has really affected street vendors. This scheme of the government will immensely benefit them. Those availing loans should return the loan on time and build good relations with banks to avail more such loans in future,” he said.

Mossang also expressed hope that the day’s event would help create more awareness about the scheme in the state.