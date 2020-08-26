Prog on natural farming held

TAFRALIANG, Aug 25: Altogether 33 farmers, members of women SHG Brumai and rural youths participated in a training programme on ‘Zero budget natural farming’ to promote sustainable agriculture practices, organized here by the Anjaw KVK on Tuesday.

Delivering a lecture on the subject of the programme, horticulture scientist Rebecca Eko said, “Natural farming minimizes human labour and nature’s production of foods in a bio-diverse agricultural ecosystem. The method also promotes soil aeration, minimal watering, intercropping, bunds and topsoil mulching, and discourages intensive irrigation and deep ploughing.”

She interacted with the farmers and discussed with them about their prevailing problems.

KVK Head Dr Manish Kanwat encouraged the members of Brumai to continue adopting new technology, and gave assurance that the KVK would assist the farmers in marketing their vegetables “in collaborative mode.”

The farmers were also apprised of the ways to eradicate the parthenium weed.

Agronomy scientist Khoisnam Naveen and Brumai president Shalu Minin also spoke.

The programme was organized under the ATMA, in collaboration with the agriculture department.