State records 100 new Covid-19 cases, 81 recover

ITANAGAR, Aug 25: The state recorded 100 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, with 81 recoveries in various districts.

Of the hundred, eight are symptomatic.

The Itanagar capital region (ICR) recorded the highest 23 Covid-19 cases – 12 at the Banderdewa check gate, four at the state quarantine facility in Lekhi, three at the TRIHMS, Naharlagun, and two at RKMH, Itanagar. One case each was reported from the paid quarantine centre in Itanagar and the Kurung Kumey check gate.

East Siang reported 16 cases. Fifteen are military personnel while one is a driver who tested positive at the check gate.

Thirteen cases were recorded in Changlang. Seven were reported from Miao township and four are workers of TK Engineering, Changlang. The remaining two are returnees from Tripura and Nagaland.

Ten persons tested positive in Pakke-Kessang. Eight tested positive at the Seijosa CHC, while the remaining two tested positive at the check gate.

Nine cases were reported from West Kameng, four of whom are primary contacts of a positive case detected earlier at the general hospital in Bomdila, and another three are primary contacts of a positive case detected earlier at the Bhalukpong CCC. Two are primary contacts of a positive case detected earlier at the Dirang CHC.

Upper Subansiri recorded seven cases in the New Market area in Daporijo.

West Siang reported four cases, two of whom are military personnel who returned from Rajasthan and Uttarakhand, while the two others are returnees from Assam and the ICR who tested positive at the check gate.

Tawang reported four cases. One is a HCW returnee from Daporijo while the other is a worker of Patel Engineering, Jang. The two others are a driver and a handyman who tested positive at the check gate.

Lower Siang also reported four cases, three of whom are CPMF personnel while one is a returnee from the ICR.

Two cases were reported from Longding. Both are returnees from Nagaland and Assam.

Namsai reported three cases, of whom two are primary contacts of a positive case detected earlier, while the other one is a returnee from Assam.

Papum Pare recorded two cases. Both are returnees from Assam and were detected at the Hollongi check gate.

Tirap also detected two cases. One is a CPMF person and the other is a primary contact of a positive case detected earlier.

An APP returnee from Aalo, who is also a primary contact of a positive case detected earlier, was reported as being Covid-19 positive in Shi-Yomi.