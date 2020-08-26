Cong accuses govt of showing leniency to ‘select people’ while enforcing Covid-19 SOPs

ITANAGAR, Aug 25: The ruling BJP government in the state has once again come under criticism from the Congress party for allegedly showing leniency to a select group of people while enforcing the Covid-19 SOPs.

In an apparent reference to the paramilitary forces, APCC labour cell chairman Yangbiu Takik said that Covid-19 SOPs and guidelines were being violated by those who are supposed to enforce them.

Takik claimed that seven uniformed personnel tested positive for Covid-19 in the third block of the civil secretariat here on Monday.

“The cases could have been detected had they been tested at the check gate,” he said.

Takik claimed that large numbers of paramilitary forces were being brought in by the state government to enforce law and order after the ANYA had declared a 36-hour capital bandh (which the association later deferred).

“Are the SOPs only for the common people and not for the BJP government? Will it (government) take the responsibility for further spreading of Covid-19 in the state?” questioned Takik.

It is pertinent to mention that the health secretary recently informed that the armed forces account for 40 percent of the total Covid-19 caseloads in the state. He had said that the virus would spread more in the name of tackling bandh.

The Congress’ labour cell chairman also criticized the ICR administration’s decision to have shops and business establishments on either side of NH 415 open on alternate days, saying that the system would in no way encourage people to maintain physical distancing.

“Under this system, the shops will witness heavy rush as large numbers of buyers will to move to fewer shops,” he opined.