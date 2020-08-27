Declare interview results of JE posts: AUEA

ITANAGAR, Aug 26: The Arunachal Unemployed Engineers’ Association (AUEA) has appealed to the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) secretary to take immediate step for declaration of the written test results for the posts of junior engineers (JEs) in various departments.

“The results of the written exams for JE posts, vide advertisement No. PSC- R(B)/26/2017 dated 16 March 2018, which was conducted by the commission, remains pending for more than a year,” the association said in its memorandum.

It also demanded the commission to include JE posts under sports quota while conducting recruitment exams.