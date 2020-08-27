Ex-Assam CM Tarun Gogoi tests positive for Covid-19

GUWAHATI, Aug 26: Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi said on Wednesday that he has been diagnosed with Covid-19.

The veteran Congress leader urged all those who came in contact with him recently to get tested.

“I have been tested Covid-19 positive yesterday.

People who came in contact with me during the last few days, should go for Covid test immediately,” he tweeted.

His wife Dolly Gogoi has tested negative, party sources said.

Doctors have advised the 85-year-old politician to stay in home isolation, a party spokesperson said.

Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wished Gogoi a speedy recovery.

Sarma, who was a senior minister in Gogoi’s cabinet before joining the BJP, said that a team of doctors has been kept ready to provide the best medical care to the senior politician.

Gogoi, who represents the Titabor assembly constituency in Jorhat district, is the 13th Assam legislator to be diagnosed with Covid-19.

His former cabinet colleague Ajanta Neog, the MLA from Golaghat, tested Covid-positive on Tuesday and was admitted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

Another former Congress minister and legislator from Samaguri constituency in Nagaon, Rakibul Hussain, and his wife had earlier tested Covid-positive.

Of the 13 legislators who have been diagnosed with Covid-19, seven are from the BJP, three from the Congress, two from the AGP and one from the AIUDF.

BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa tested positive on Saturday and has been admitted to the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital. (PTI)