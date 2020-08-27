Dept of planning and investment to sign MoU to promote bamboo artisans

ITANAGAR, Aug 26: In pursuit of the attempt to go ‘Vocal for Local’ as well as to promote entrepreneurship for the bamboo artisans of Arunachal Pradesh, an MoU shall be signed between the department of planning and investment, Center for Bamboo Initiatives and State Bamboo Research Development Agency.

This was discussed in an online training that was conducted by experts from the Centre for Bamboo Initiatives, National Institute of Design, Ahmadabad, and headed by Sushant CS.

The training was conceptualized on the principle of ‘watch’ and ‘do and learn,’ wherein live demonstration sessions were displayed for making various products that the artisans can easily venture into.

Around 25 participants logged in from various parts of the state to attend the training, followed by a question answer session, wherein the artisans enthusiastically took part. The training was organized by the department of planning & investment. (DIPR)