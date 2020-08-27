RGU event on ‘Conceptualizing contemporaneity of Gandhi’

RONO HILLS, Aug 26: The Rajiv Gandhi University’s (RGU) department of English hosted a one-day international webinar on the topic ‘Conceptualizing contemporaneity of Gandhi’ on 25 August, in collaboration with the Gandhi-King Global Initiative, Stanford University Centre, USA & Gandhi-King Foundation, Hyderabad, India.

The event recorded an overwhelming response from participants from India and abroad.

Delivering the keynote address, Director of the Centre for Non-violence and Peace Studies, the University of Rhode Island, Kingston, Prof Paul Bueno de Mesquita set the tone of the event by affirming the continued relevance of Gandhian principles and philosophy in an increasingly hostile geo-political environment across the globe.

The event, spread over two sessions, had eminent intellectuals and Gandhian scholars, such as Prof Clayborne Carson, Director, Martin Luther King Jr Education and Research Institute, Stanford Institute, Palo Alto, CA, USA, Prof Isao Takagi, Soka University, Japan, Prof Naresh Kumar Sharma, University of Hyderabad, India, Prof Michael Honey Haley, University of Washington Tacoma, Radcliffe, USA, and David Kirshbaum, Non-violence International Representative to the United Nations, New York.

RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha emphasized on the necessity of recognizing peace as the central principle of life.

In the evening session, Prof Michael Honey Haley and David Kirshbaum shared their academic inputs on Mahatma Gandhi.