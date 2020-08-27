Let fresh graduates apply

Editor,

I would like to request the APPSC to kindly grant an opportunity to fresh Electrical/Mechanical/Electronics/Computer Science (Diploma/Degree) graduates to fill up the form for Junior Engineer (Advertisement No. PSC-R (A)/03/2018).

The advertisement was notified on 5th April, 2019 and it has been more than a year, but the exam is yet to be conducted.

Since job opportunities are very bleak in our state and such opportunities only come once in a while, the commission should uphold the principle of fair opportunities to all freshly passed graduates and may kindly allow for a second round of applications as was seen in the APPSCCE 2020 as well as APPSC Junior Engineer (Civil).

Looking forward to a positive response on this genuine matter from the Commission.

An Electrical Graduate