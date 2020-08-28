78 new Covid-19 cases detected

ITANAGAR, Aug 27: The state recorded 78 new cases of Covid-19 and 58 recoveries on Thursday. Three of the total 78 cases are symptomatic.

West Kameng reported 15 new cases. Six of them are primary contacts of positive cases detected earlier at the general hospital in Bomdila, one is a primary contact of a positive case detected earlier at the Covid care centre in Bhalukpong, and eight are military personnel detected in quarantine facility.

Of the total 14 cases detected in the Itanagar capital region (ICR), eight were detected at the Banderdewa check gate, three were reported from the SQF in Lekhi, two were reported from TRIHMS, and one case was detected at the Kurung Kumey check gate.

All 14 cases in Upper Siang are military personnel.

In Papum Pare, four cases were detected at the Gumto check gate and four were detected at the Hollongi check gate.

Tirap reported five cases from the flu corner in the general hospital, Khonsa.

In East Siang’s Pasighat, a case was reported from the Bakin Pertin General Hospital. Two other cases in the district are driver-returnees from Patna.

Tawang reported three cases among returnees from Karnataka and Assam.

In Changlang, two are returnees from Assam and one case each was detected in Manmao and Bordumsa.

Two cases each were detected in Leparada, East Kameng and Lower Siang – all returnees.

Two cases were detected in Tezu township in Lohit.

One case each was reported from West Siang (Assam returnee), Pakke-Kessang (primary contact), Shi-Yomi (handyman, at the check gate) and Anjaw (driver, at the check gate).

The total number of active cases is 1,007.