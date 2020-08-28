LA remembers PW Sona and Nido Techi

ITANAGAR, Aug 27: The fifth session of the state legislative assembly in its one-day sitting on Thursday paid rich tributes to former minister and deputy speaker Pasang Wangchuk Sona and Nido Techi, former member of the Pradesh Council and MLA from Raga.

Both the former leaders passed away in April 2020.

Leading the house in the obituary reference, Speaker Pasang D Sona remembered late PW Sona, who was his father, as a good leader.

Founder of the Mechuka Cultural Society, late Sona had done his schooling from Mechuka and Tawang, and graduated from St Edmund’s College, Shillong. He was first elected as MLA in 1980 to the second legislative assembly and became deputy speaker. During his second stint as MLA in 1990, he held the post of deputy chairman of the state planning board and, after being elected for the third time in 1995, late Sona served as minister of state for mines & minerals.

While paying tribute to Nido Techi, the Speaker said late Techi was an honest politician and an active public leader who started his career as a Pradesh Council member. “He was one of the first-generation leaders who contributed a lot in the state-making,” Sona said.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu in his obituary reference remembered the contributions of the late leaders, and appealed to the members of the house to rename and dedicate existing institutions in their respective constituencies after the first-generation leaders, in recognition of their services.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein described late Sona as “a good human being and a disciplined person.” He also remembered Nido Techi as “a good political leader and social worker.”

Ministers Tumke Bagra and Honchun Ngandam, besides members Ninong Ering, Tarin Dakpe, Mutchu Mithi, Phosum Khimhun, Tanpho Wangnow and Nyato Dukam participated in the obituary reference and paid tributes to the late leaders.

The house observed a two-minute silence as a mark of respect to the departed souls. (DIPR)