Aalo GH gets TrueNat machine

AALO, Aug 27: West Siang DC Moki Loyi commissioned the TrueNat machine at the general hospital (GH) here in West Siang district on Thursday.

With this, the GH is now fully equipped to do all confirmatory tests for Covid-19.

The DC advised the medical officers and health workers to “take utmost care to safeguard the machine as a property of the hospital,” while DMO Dr Moli Riba and IDSP DSO Dr Jombom Kato spoke on the utility of the machine.

Pathologist Dr Rijjum Tasso is the nodal officer of the TrueNat laboratory. (DIPRO)