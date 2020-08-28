Niglok SS celebrates 2nd raising day

PASIGHAT, Aug 27: The Sainik School (SS) here in East Siang district celebrated its second raising day on Thursday, with East Siang DC Kinny Singh joining it through digital platform.

The DC congratulated the first Sainik School of the state for overcoming all hurdles and striving towards becoming one of the best educational institutions in the state through quality education and all-round development of the students.

“This important education institute of the state is a place of pride for the people of East Siang and Arunachal Pradesh as a whole,” she said. The DC lauded the school for “doing remarkably in conducting online classes till resumption of normal academic classes,” and applauded the teachers for proactively reaching out to students and inspiring them through regular interactions.

The DC assured that the district administration would provide all possible support to the school.

Earlier, the messages of the governor and chief minister were conveyed to the students.

Education Secretary Niharika Rai, Elementary Education Director T Gao and the founder principal of the school also conveyed video messages on the occasion.

The DC and Ruksin ADC T Jonnom also inaugurated the school’s website and the academic and desk calendar, respectively.

The DC felicitated teachers and staff -Sujoy Bannerjee, Subedar GSS Krishna, Bhabesh Deka and Mitin – for exemplary contributions.

Later, the DC took stock of the progress of the construction work at the permanent campus, and stressed on maintaining the timeline of completion.

Other highlights of the celebration included cultural performances through digital platform by cadets.

DDSE Jongge Yirang, SS Principal Lt Col Rajesh Singh, Vice Principal Lt Cdr Amit Kumar Dutt, GBs of Niglok and Mikong villages, teachers and staff observed the occasion as per the new normal. (DIPRO)