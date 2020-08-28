Govt to form expert committee to empower APCS officers: CM

ITANAGAR, Aug 27: Stating that there is a need to empower the APCS officers, Chief Minister Pema Khandu has assured to constitute an expert committee to ‘streamline, reform, uplift and empower the APCS officers to meet the demands of the current times’.

He was responding to the short-duration discussion raised by Hayeng Mangfi. The chief minister said that the state has been seeking a separate state cadre of central officers.

“The government is also formulating a state training policy for all categories of officers,” Khandu informed, and assured to propose to de-cadre the 22 IAS posts in 22 districts of the state.

Mangfi advocated ensuring “the career progression of the state civil service officers in the right direction for better participatory governance.”

Supporting Mangfi, Kento Jini called for upgrading and restructuring the APCS cadre rules.

MLA Ninong Ering also urged the government to “create promotional avenues for the officers, to do away with post stagnancy.”

Stating the need to relook into the Bagra Committee report, Kanubari MLA Gabriel D Wangsu asked for “a review of the service system for an assured career progression of the APCS officers, as they being the backbone of the government.”

During the zero hour discussion, Ninong Ering raised the matter of fund provision for model residential schools under the Adhunik Pathshala Yojana by the state government, and sought financial support to such schools in selected areas.

Informing that the government is discontinuing the policy because of some lacunae, Education Minister Taba Tedir highlighted various provisions under the new education policy.

Speaker Pasang D Sona in his opening remarks said the session had initially been planned for three days but was restricted to one day in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. (DIPR)