Covid-19 claims two lives, state’s death toll rises to 7

ITANAGAR, Aug 28: A 65-year-old female Covid-19 patient with comorbidity, and a 44-year-old havildar of the 190 Mountain Brigade who was undergoing treatment at the military hospital (MH) in Tenga, in West Kameng, died on Friday.

With this, the state’s death toll by Covid-19 has gone up to seven.

According to the report from State Surveillance Officer Dr L Jampa on Friday, the female patient was a resident of Naharlagun who was suffering from chronic kidney disease for the last two years. She had tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted at the dedicated Covid hospital in Chimpu on 25 August.

The army man tested Covid-19 positive during rapid antigen test on 16 August. He had fever with chills, dry cough and headache since 12 August, and was being treated at the MH in Khirmu, in Tawang, since 15 August. He was later referred to the Tenga MH when his condition deteriorated.