State records 112 Covid-19+ve cases

ITANAGAR, Aug 28: Arunachal recorded 112 Covid-19 positive cases on Friday, while 88 patients in various districts have recovered.

Of the 112, five are symptomatic cases.

The Itanagar capital region (ICR) again reported the highest number of Covid-19 cases. Of the total 23 detected, eight tested positive at the Banderdewa check gate, seven were reported from IRL, Naharlagun, three from the paid quarantine testing centre in Itanagar, and two each from the SQF in Lekhi and the Kurung Kumey check gate. One case was reported from the TRIHMS, Naharlagun.

Papum Pare reported 18 cases, of whom nine tested positive at the Kimin check gate while four are CPMF personnel. Three tested positive at the Gumto check gate, and another two tested positive at the Hollongi check gate.

A total of 17 cases were detected in Siang. All of them are CPMF personnel.

West Kameng recorded 10 cases, of whom nine are primary contacts of a positive case detected earlier at the general hospital in Bomdila, while one is a primary contact of a positive case detected earlier at the Bhalukpong CCC.

Ten cases were detected in Lower Siang, of whom seven are CPMF personnel while the rest are returnees from Assam.

East Siang reported eight cases, of whom three are drivers while another three are returnees from Assam and one is a handyman who tested positive at the Ruksin check gate.

Tawang reported five cases, of whom two are military personnel, one is an HCW, one is a porter and the other is a handyman.

Five cases were detected in East Kameng. All are returnees from the ICR who tested positive at the check gate.

Changlang reported four cases. Two were detected in Deban, Miao, while another two are returnees from Assam.

Three cases were detected in Anjaw. Of them, two are labourers and one is an HCW (SA).

West Siang also recorded three cases. All are returnees from Assam and the ICR. Leparada reported two cases. Both are CPMF personnel.

Two cases were recorded at the check gate in Pakke-Kessang, while Tirap also reported two cases – one tested positive in Deomali town and the other tested positive at the flu corner of the general hospital in Khonsa.