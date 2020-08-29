Nat’l eFDP on unorganized sector ends

RONO HILLS, Aug 28: The weeklong national eFDP (online faculty development programme) on the unorganized sector, themed ‘Resilience, resurgence & revival measures for unorganized sector: A roadmap to self-reliant India’, concluded at Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here on Friday.

The programme was organized by the university’s commerce department, in association with the social work, sociology, mass communication and education departments, and Maharashtra-based Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University (SRTMU) and Shivaji University (SU).

Fifteen technical sessions were conducted during the programme, featuring lectures by renowned academicians, scholars and experts on the sociological, economical, political, mass media, legal, gender, entrepreneurship and research, and other aspects of the unorganized sector.

During the valedictory function, RGU Pro-VC Prof Amitava Mitra and Registrar Prof Tomo Riba presented their views on the theme of the programme.

Among others, Digambar Madhavrao Tangalwad from the SRTMU, eFDP director Prof Otem Padung, director of SRTMU’s School of Social Sciences, Prof Azhar Iqbal Shaikh, and eFDP convener Dr VK Yadav also spoke.