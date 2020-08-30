132 new Covid-19+ve cases, 45 recoveries

ITANAGAR, Aug 29: The state recorded 132 new Covid-19 positive cases on Saturday, and reported 45 recoveries.

Nine of the 132 people are symptomatic.

Fifteen of the 31 cases in the Itanagar capital region (ICR) were reported from a paid quarantine centre in Itanagar, seven from the Banderdewa check gate, four from the TRIHMS, two from the state quarantine facility in Lekhi, two from the Kurung Kumey check gate and one from the RK Mission Hospital.

West Kameng reported 27 new cases, 20 of whom are central paramilitary force (CPMF) returnees from Assam. Six others are primary contacts of a positive case detected earlier at the general hospital in Bomdila, and one is from the military, detected in quarantine facility (QF).

Tawang and Papum Pare reported 12 cases each.

In Papum Pare, nine tested positive at the Kimin check gate, two tested positive at the Gumto check gate and one tested positive at the Hollongi check gate.

In Tawang, two APP personnel tested positive, besides two workers of Patel Engineering. Cases were also found among porters (3), drivers (2), the military (1), and two at the district hospital.

Seven military personnel tested positive in QF in East Siang. Three others tested positive at the Ruksin check gate.

Tirap reported six cases from the flu corner at the general hospital in Khonsa, and two cases among IRBn personnel.

Seven cases were reported from Seppa town in East Kameng.

Five cases were reported from West Siang, four of whom tested positive at the check gate, and one is in the CPMF.

Three cases in Upper Siang are returnees from the ICR, and one is a CPMF man who tested positive in a QF.

In Lower Siang, three are CPMF personnel who tested positive in a QF and one is a returnee from Lower Dibang Valley HQ Roing.

Three cases each were detected in Changlang (Assam and ICR returnees) and Pakke-Kessang (primary contact).

One case was detected in Wakro in Lohit, and another case was detected at the check gate.

The two cases in Lower Dibang Valley are returnees from Assam and Hyderabad.

One case each was detected in Siang (CPMF) and Longding (ICR returnee).