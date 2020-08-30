NES condemns character assassination of ANYA on SM

ITANAGAR, Aug 29: The Nyishi Elite Society (NES) condemned the “character assassination campaign” against its youth organization, the All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA), “by some unscrupulous people on social media” and urged the administration and the police to take suo moto cognizance and initiate stringent action against antisocial elements misusing social media.

In a press release, the NES said it took strong exception to “those who painted wrong caricature of ANYA president Byabang Joram without any iota of truth and logic attached to it.”

It said that “the ANYA displayed a high degree of maturity by calling off the (proposed 36-hour) bandh” as “the common people might have faced the hardship coupled with unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic situation and the state assembly session was considering one of its demand of amending the Arunachal Pradesh Entrepreneurship Act, 2015, for restoration of Rs 50 lakhs on work order system.”

The NES pointed out that, apart from this, there was no reason for the association to go ahead with the bandh when all the demands raised by the ANYA were resolved by the state government.

The NES said that issues regarding autonomous regions were placed in the fifth session of the seventh legislative assembly on 27 August and a resolution was passed for recommendation to enforce the 6th schedule in the entire state, with recommendation to amend Article 371 (H) of the constitution with protective clauses; the AP Entrepreneurship Act-2015 was amended suitably in the sitting of the assembly; expeditious action is being initiated in the infamous APSSB scam; additional compensation was issued on 21 August in the TAH issue; the government issued a white paper on the financial status of the state; district-wise job reservation quota has been notified by the government; the Puchi-Geko-Gepen police jurisdiction has been notified; the GeM procurement notified by the government was scrapped on 19 August; and the financial status and action taken report on Covid-19 were presented by the government.

“With all the demands addressed by the government, there was no rationale to go ahead with the bandh call,” it said, and informed that “the NES would initiate social actions against such person(s) misusing social media to defame the institution of ANYA and its incumbents.”