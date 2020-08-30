AMBK provides relief to Assam’s flood-affected

Correspondent

RUKSIN, Aug 29: The Pasighat (East Siang) and the Upper Siang units of the Adi Mising Baane Kebang (AMBK) on Saturday provided food items to around 1,000 flood-affected families of Jonai circle in Assam’s Dhemaji district.

The kebang contributed about 57 quintals of rice and other food items, such as dal, potatoes and salts, which were distributed among the flood-affected families of Bahir-Jonai, Rayang-Bijoypur and Gali-Sikari panchayats in Jonai circle, the AMBK informed.

The organization also contributed Rs 1.50 lakh to the flood relief management committee.

In the previous year too, the kebang had provided relief items to the flood-affected people of Dhemaji, Gogamukh and Majuli areas of Assam.

The AMBK is an organization constituted five years ago by community leaders of both the Adi and the Mising tribes of Arunachal and Assam. It works for the welfare of the people of both the communities.