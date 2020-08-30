Masked men, woman rob grocery shop in Pasighat

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, Aug 29: Miscreants in the guise of customers robbed cash, grocery items and jewellery from a shop here in East Siang district on Friday evening.

As per the victim’s statement, two masked men and a woman entered his shop on the pretext of some urgent shopping at around 6:30 pm and robbed grocery items and Rs 50,000 from him, the police said.

The miscreants also robbed gold ornaments from the shopkeeper’s family members, and threatened the victims of dire consequences if they did not part with the valuables.

The police have registered a case but have no clue about the robbers so far.