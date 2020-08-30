BJYM unit celebrates NSD

ITANAGAR, Aug 29: The state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) celebrated the National Sports Day (NSD) at the Poma ground with a friendly football match between the state BJYM team and the Papum Pare district BJYM team.

State BJP president Biyuram Wahge along with MLA Nyamar Karbak and state BJP general secretary Zingnu Namchoom also witnessed the event, which was aimed at promoting the ‘Fit India’ movement launched by the union sports ministry on 15 August this year.

Wahge encouraged the state’s youths to “stay fit, stay safe from Covid-19, and participate in the Fit India movement.”

“Staying fit is the best way to fight the coronavirus,” he said.