Cycle rally organized to mark NSD

PASIGHAT, Aug 29: The Pasighat Smart City Development Corporation Ltd (PSCDCL) in collaboration with the East Siang Cycle Association (ESCA) organized a bicycle rally from Medical Chariali to Gandhi Chowk here on Saturday to mark the National Sports Day (NSD).

The rally was organized as part of the ‘India cycles 4 change challenge’, which was launched under the union housing & urban affairs ministry’s smart cities mission to promote the cycling culture among the citizens as an eco-friendly mode of transport, and to encourage healthy lifestyle.

Local MLA Kaling Moyong and DC Kinny Singh flagged off the rally. Officials of the PSCDCL and the PMC, along with HoDs, members of the ESCA and citizens joined the rally. (DIPRO)