Aini Taloh appointed as member of NEIFM IEC

PASIGHAT, Aug 29: Social worker and blood donor Aini Taloh has been appointed as a member of the Institutional Ethics Committee (IEC), Human Research, at the North Eastern Institute of Folk Medicine (NEIFM) here in East Siang district.

Founder-chairperson of the voluntary blood donation organization AYANG, Taloh has donated blood 29 times and has been recognized by the state government and various organizations in the country for her selfless services.

She is a recipient of the ‘Prominent blood donor’ award conferred by the West Bengal government. (DIPRO)