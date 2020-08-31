Prog on cluster farming held

ANINI, Aug 30: Around 30 farmers attended an ‘awareness training on agri-horti cluster farm and nutritional kitchen garden and role of FPG/FPO under cluster farm’, organized here in Dibang Valley district by the horticulture department on 29 August, in collaboration with the DRDA.

Addressing the participants, DHO Dr Kirto Loyi highlighted the basic features of cluster farming, and urged the farmers to turn the government’s initiative into reality.

“Due to active persuasion by MLA Mopi Mihu, Dibang Valley could take 144 hectare area under cluster farm, giving more emphasis on kiwi cultivation, besides nutritional kitchen gardens. The MLA and DC Minga Sherpa are extending all support to make this project a successful one,” the DHO said.

The district agriculture officer spoke on soil health, soil sampling, and “the status of soil of Dibang Valley district.” He stressed on the use of organic manures, instead of chemicals, to improve soil health.

ArSRLM Block Mission Manager Rani Linggi presented a brief on the concepts of social mobilization, institution-building, and the roles of FPGs and FPOs.

DPDO Toni Mitkong and DHO Osi Tayeng also spoke. Among others, DAO Tadak Dabi and CO (Dev) Shanti Mize attended the programme. (DIPRO)