ITANAGAR, Aug 30: Governor BD Mishra has conveyed greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Onam festival. He extended good wishes to the people of Kerala, especially those living in Arunachal. “May this festival usher in the true spirit of unity, harmony and prosperity in the society, (and) may we on this occasion resolve to fight the coronavirus pandemic together,” the governor said in his message. (Raj Bhavan)