ITANAGAR, Aug 31: Land management (LM) deputy director (DD) Ragli Karcho was bid farewell by staff and colleagues of the department here on Monday. Karcho, who took voluntary retirement from service, had joined the department in 1982. He had started as an SK and secured several levels of promotion during his 38 years of service. A native of Doji village in West Siang district, he was promoted to the rank of deputy director in 2001.