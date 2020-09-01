DC inspects JJB office

YUPIA, Aug 31: Papum Pare DC Pige Ligu, who is also the chairman of the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), inspected the office of the JJB here on Monday and enquired about the board’s status.

JJB Member Kani Nada Maling and District Child Protection Probation Officer Tarh Nagu informed the DC about the difficulties in conducting case proceedings due to the dilapidated condition of the JJB room.

The DC assured to take up the issues related to the board on priority.

Advocate Licha Tatam, the Yupia CWC chairman, and the district land revenue officer accompanied the DC. (DIPRO)