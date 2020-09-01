Solung festival greetings

ITANAGAR, Aug 31: Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Governor BD Mishra have in separate messages greeted the people on the occasion of Solung festival of the Adi community.

Expressing hope that the celebration would act as a catalyst in preserving and propagating the state’s cultural mosaic, the chief minister urged the merrymakers to follow all prescribed norms and SOPs to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The governor in his message expressed hope that the festivity would “continue to showcase the rich and vibrant heritage of the Adi community, adding to the magnificent culture of Arunachal Pradesh.”

“On this auspicious occasion, I offer my prayers to all the benevolent deities to shower their blessings on the entire mankind and herald a long period of peace, progress and prosperity for one and all,” the governor said. (CM’s PR Cell & Raj Bhavan)