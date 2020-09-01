Poultry training imparted

HAYULIANG, Aug 31: Twenty farmers from the Bijiliang cluster farming group here in Anjaw district participated in a training programme organized by the Anjaw KVK on Monday.

The KVK’s animal science specialist Dr Santosh Kumar imparted hands-on training in scientific poultry farming with local resources, and explained how to use local resources for construction poultry houses “and weeds for litter management.”

The programme also involved a practical presentation on brooding, feeding, housing, health management of DOCs, and bio-security measures for poultry farm.