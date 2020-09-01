ADC inaugurates DCHC

BOMDILA, Aug 31: Bomdila ADC and incident commander Sang Khandu inaugurated the dedicated Covid healthcare centre (DCHC) and Covid care centre (CCC) at the old college building here in West Kameng district on Monday.

The revamped DCHC/CCC, christened ‘Ashiyana’, will have all the facilities in one place within secured premises.

Currently, the facility has 67 beds and is capable of containing upto 100 beds. There are other facilities available, such as a nursing station, security personnel, a testing centre and on-call doctors within the same premises.

In addition to this, it also has facilities such as hot water, heating arrangement, monitoring, counselling, and a recreational room for overall wellbeing and speedy recovery of the Covid patients.

With increasing Covid-19 cases in West Kameng, the existing facilities were getting exhausted and there was a need to revamp the DCHC/CCC’s capacity.

The old college building was renovated and made ready within four days by the administration, with active assistance from the medical team, the PHE, the public works and the electrical departments, and volunteers of NGO Hope and the AWKSU. (DIPRO)