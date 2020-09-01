Workshop on research ethics held

RONO HILLS, Aug 31: The history department of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here organized an online workshop on ‘Research ethics and plagiarism’ on Monday, in collaboration with the university’s internal quality assurance cell (IQAC).

History Department Head Prof Sarah Hilaly said the idea behind organizing the workshop came from the UGC mandate to have a mandatory paper on research ethics within the course work of PhD programmes in all universities across the nation.

RGU Pro-VC Prof Amitava Mitra in his address said that advancement in technology is “both a boon and a bane in research because it makes research materials readily available for students but at the same time allows students to misuse technology in the form of plagiarism.”

RGU VC Prof Saket Kushwaha said that in order to check research misconduct, students should be first encouraged to identify their area of research and made to submit a preliminary concept note to the department concerned.

IQAC Director Prof Rama Chandra Parida and Dr Rajesh Chakrabarty from the IQAC also spoke.

The technical session featured lectures by AUD Pro-VC Prof Salil Mishra, Prof Hilaly, Dr Radhanath Tripathy from the political science department of Delhi University, Dr Meera Yadav from the library science department of Delhi University, and Dr Topi Basar from the National Law University and Judicial Academy.